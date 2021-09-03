U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,437.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.75
    +16.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,686.33
    -124.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.61
    -15.90 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,662.28
    +118.77 (+0.42%)
     

Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) wishes to announce that it has decided not to renew the lease on its Jersey Valley epithermal gold property in Nevada.

The Company has reviewed in detail the results of a drill program completed earlier this year. The drilling tested several prominent geophysical targets further along strike and at slightly greater depth than historic drill holes. Although similar gold and silver values were intersected in the new drilling, each of the targets weakens considerably along strike.

The Company also considered geochemical pathfinder elements within the new drilling, and compared to a typical epithermal system, these are weak to absent. The Company tested the systems to approximately 300 metres vertical depth and considers any potential at depth to have limited economic viability.

Targets to the east within a skarn system have also been adequately tested by past drilling, which returned only weakly anomalous precious metal values. The Company thus considers all targets fully tested and will return the property to the vendors.

The Company has additional properties of merit in Nevada. The Willow copper-molybdenum porphyry property is in the Yerington copper camp, southeast of Reno. Drilling by the Company in 2018 intersected a key intrusive rock unit that hosts all known porphyry Cu-Mo deposits at Yerington. This rock unit was not previously known to exist on the Company’s property, and it represents a significant new discovery. The target is large and robust, and it remains essentially untested. The Company started a new drilling program on this prospective property in early July, and the program is progressing well.

Abacus also holds a 20% ownership interest in the Ajax copper-gold porphyry project, located near Kamloops, British Columbia., which is managed by base metal major KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., who hold the remaining 80%. The Ajax Project contains significant quantities of copper and gold, within a NI 43-101 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 426 Mt at 0.29% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 0.39 g/t Ag. Contained metal is in the order of 2.7 Bil lbs Cu, 2.6 Moz Au and 5.3 Moz Ag. *

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul G. Anderson, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

* Wardrop Engineering Inc. 2012. Ajax Copper/Gold Project, Kamloops, British Columbia – Feasibility Study Technical Report. Doc. No. 1054610300-REP-R0004-02. January 2012.

On Behalf of the Board,
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

Paul G. Anderson, P.Geo.
President and CEO

About Abacus

Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on copper and gold in B.C. and Nevada. The Company’s main asset is a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. KGHM have recently reopened an office in Kamloops, B.C. to facilitate First Nation, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project towards a potential resubmission of the environmental application.

Abacus also holds an option on the Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims subject to a ten-year lease agreement.

For the latest reports and information on Abacus’ projects, please refer to the Company’s website at www.amemining.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that are deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Abacus expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include changes to commodity prices, mine and metallurgical recovery, operating and capital costs, foreign exchange rates, ability to obtain required permits on a timely basis, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: Tel: 604.682.0301 email: info@amemining.com website: www.amemining.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.