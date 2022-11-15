Abbott Improves the Lives of 2.2 Billion People in 2021, Publishes Sustainability, DEI Reports Sharing Progress To Build a Better, Healthier Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Abbott recently released two overview reports - its 2021 Global Sustainability Summary Report and 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report - highlighting efforts to help the greatest number of people to live better, healthier lives. The global health technology company earlier released its full 2021 Global Sustainability Report, which provides comprehensive disclosures on the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and impact.

Strengthening Abbott's Impact and Healthcare for the Future

Abbott's Global Sustainability Report details significant progress on ambitious goals outlined in Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan - the company's roadmap to improve the lives of one in every three people around the globe by the end of the decade. In 2021 alone, 2.2 billion lives were improved due to Abbott's products and services. Highlights include:

Innovating for access and affordability by creating core design principles that embed access and affordability into how technologies are developed and brought to the people who need them.

Developing new technologies and advancing existing ones to connect people with the care they need, including diabetes care, virtual care for pain and movement disorders and a rapid portable test for concussions.

Transforming care for malnutrition and infectious diseases by establishing the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions, distributing 1 billion COVID-19 tests and launching the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition to help the world stay one step ahead of the next viral threat.

Building a stronger, more sustainable Abbott across every part of the company, including supporting the workforce of tomorrow, protecting a healthy environment and responsibly connecting data, technology and care.

Building a More Diverse, Inclusive World

As an extension of Abbott's global sustainability strategy and reporting, the company also recently released its 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report. This report highlights Abbott's continued commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in its workplace, across the healthcare industry and through partnerships with others:

Advancing DEI throughout Abbott, with 44.6% of STEM-related positions and 40% of global management roles at the company now filled by women.

Programs like FreeU and Freedom 2 Save , which help employees earn undergraduate degrees and pay off student loans while saving for retirement.

Our 10 global employee networks , which offer communities where Abbott people can find support and mentoring.

Programs and partnerships to deliver greater health equity, including advancing diversity in clinical trials, supporting diverse suppliers and offering educational and career opportunities to students from underrepresented and diverse communities.

Looking ahead, Abbott is already working to deliver even more progress over the next decade. You can find Abbott's full 2021 Global Sustainability Report here, and its 2021 DEI Report here.

