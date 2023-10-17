In this article, we discuss Abrams Capital 13F: 10 best value stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the performance of Abrams Capital Management and go directly to read Abrams Capital 13F: 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy.

Value investing is a popular investing strategy perfected by Warren Buffett and deployed by many other hedge funds. David Abrams, the founder and brain behind Abrams Capital Management, has also mastered the value-oriented investing strategy, having perfected it during his tenure at Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group. Previously we wrote the following about David Abrams:

"David Abrams is a value investor just like Seth Klarman. The fund follows a fundamental, value-oriented approach and its investments are made with a focus on the long-term horizon. Abrams holds a diversified portfolio of assets, including domestic and foreign equity securities, debt, distressed securities, and private and illiquid investments. He invests only a small percentage of his assets in equities. You can check out his latest and previous portfolios below. In June 2014 WSJ published an article focusing on Abrams Capital. The article stated that David Abrams is a billionaire who earned $400 million in 2013. The article also revealed that Boston-based Abrams Capital has nearly $8 billion in AUM and returned 15% since its inception. ...Abrams Capital is also unlevered, which means that it does not invest with borrowed money and usually holds a significant amount of cash, probably taking after his mentor Seth Klarman, who prefers to hold cash rather than invest in securities with low safety margins."

Abrams is an introvert best known for working in the shadows without sending shockwaves but letting performance speak for itself. He also stands out from the crowd for not using any leverage or borrowed money.

The portfolio manager relies on a strategic and persistent perspective while seeking investments in the capital markets. The strategy focuses on identifying companies and other asset classes trading at discounted levels to their intrinsic value. The investor is renowned for buying shares in beaten-down and depressed companies and holding positions for months and years to unlock value. He is also known to be patient to the extreme, normally sitting in a static portfolio for months without making a move.

Story continues

Between 1999 and 2014, Abrams' hedge fund generated a median 15% return, triple the S&P 500's comparable returns, including dividends. The significant returns come from Abrams focusing on the risks before investing in any asset class instead of rewards. Additionally, the value-oriented investor also focuses on absolute performance over relative performance.

Abrams Capital Management mostly invests in the services sector, accounting for 30% of the portfolio, with technology stocks accounting for 23% and the industrial goods sector at 22%.

Abrams Capital 13F: 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy

David Abrams of Abrams Capital Management

The hedge fund’s biggest holdings as of the end of the second quarter include Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Our Methodology:

We analyzed Abrams Capital Management's Q2 2023 portfolio and reviewed stocks from its previous portfolios that have been divested to identify the top value stocks. We chose the companies that had P/E ratios below 25 as of October 9. We also checked the hedge fund sentiment for each stock using Insider Monkey's Q2 2023 data. The stocks are ordered by the number of hedge funds that own them.

Abrams Capital 13F: Best Value Stocks To Buy

10. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

PE Ratio as of October 10: 11.19

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) is a company that operates as a bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. The company offers various banking products and services, such as deposit accounts, lending products, credit cards, online banking, and more. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, USCB stock is trading at a lower multiple of its earnings compared to its industrial average of 11.56, solidifying its position as a value stock. As a result, it secures the tenth spot on the Abrams Capital 13F list of the 10 best value stocks to buy.

In the second quarter of 2023, Abrams Capital Management held 649,085 shares in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) worth over $6.62 million, representing 0.19% of their portfolio. The hedge fund first acquired stake in the company in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of the close of Q2 2023, 3 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB), down from 4 in the previous quarter. David Abrams’ was the company's major stakeholder in Q2.

9. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

PE Ratio as of October 10: 19.26

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is a company that operates in the recreational vehicle (RV) industry, selling and servicing RVs and related products and services. CWH is a value stock that trades at a lower multiple of its earnings, with a P/E ratio of 19.26, which earns it the ninth spot on Abrams Capital 13F's list of the 10 best value stocks to buy.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) ranks as the ninth best value stock to buy on Abrams Capital's 13F list. The hedge fund owned 5.11 million shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) worth $153.78 million, representing 4.42% of their portfolio. Abrams Capital Management is a leading shareholder in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

As per Insider Monkey's data, the number of hedge funds with stakes in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) stayed at 18 in Q2 2023, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

PE Ratio as of October 10: 4.48

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is a company that produces and sells glass containers for various food and beverage products. The company has a market-leading position in key markets such as Europe, North America, and Brazil. The company's main customers include beer, wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food manufacturers.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is considered a value stock as it appears to trade at a price below its fundamental metrics, with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, notably lower than the industry average P/E of 23.75.

Abrams Capital Management had a stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in Q3 2022, with over 6.93 million shares valued at over $89.80 million. This accounted for 2.58% of its portfolio. However, the fund sold its shares in the glass company in Q4 2022.

At the end of Q2 2023, 26 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI), falling from 27 in the previous quarter.

7. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

PE Ratio as of October 10: 5.07

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is a company that operates auto dealerships in various parts of the United States. It sells new and used vehicles and provides finance, insurance, parts, maintenance, and repair services.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is among the value stocks featured in the Abrams Capital 13F list of the 10 best value stocks to buy. With a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.07, ABG is trading at a reduced earnings multiple compared to the consumer cyclical's average P/E ratio of 23.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was the second-largest holding of Abrams Capital Management at the close of Q2 2023. The hedge fund owned stakes worth roughly $506.94 million in the company, which represented 14.57% of its portfolio.

Insider Monkey's data shows that 27 hedge funds owned stakes in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in Q2 2023, the same number as in the previous quarter.

6. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

PE Ratio as of October 10: 11.74

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) is a company that operates in the transportation and storage industry, providing various products and services related to moving and self-storage. Some of the company's products and services include rental trucks, trailers, towing devices, moving supplies, storage units, portable moving containers, propane, and more.

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) earns its place as a value stock in the Abrams Capital 13F list of the 10 best value stocks to buy. UHAL's value stock status is underscored by its low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74. This P/E ratio places it below the industrials sector's average of 22.7, further emphasizing its position as a value stock.

Abrams Capital Management owned a stake in U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) in Q2 2023, with 3.66 million shares worth over $185.62 million. This represented 5.33% of its portfolio.

As per Insider Monkey's data, the number of hedge funds with stakes in U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) stayed at 28 in Q2 2023, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Click to continue reading and see Abrams Capital's 5 Best Value Stock Picks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Abrams Capital 13F: 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy is originally published on Insider Monkey.