abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of €0.0123

abrdn European Logistics Income plc's (LON:ASLI) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.0123 per share on 29th of December. This means the annual payment is 8.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even while not generating a profit, abrdn European Logistics Income is paying out most of its free cash flows as a dividend. Generally it is unsustainable for a company to be paying a dividend while unprofitable, and with limited reinvestment into the business growth may be slow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 22.6% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, abrdn European Logistics Income's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from €0.0311 total annually to €0.0564. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. abrdn European Logistics Income's EPS has fallen by approximately 23% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think abrdn European Logistics Income is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for abrdn European Logistics Income you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. Is abrdn European Logistics Income not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

