abrdn European Logistics Income's (LON:ASLI) Dividend Will Be €0.0123

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) will pay a dividend of €0.0123 on the 23rd of June. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.1% if recent trends continue. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that abrdn European Logistics Income has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was €0.0311, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.0564. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. abrdn European Logistics Income has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

abrdn European Logistics Income Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that abrdn European Logistics Income has been growing its earnings per share at 9.1% a year over the past five years. Unprofitable companies aren't normally our pick for a dividend stock, but we like the growth that we have been seeing. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

abrdn European Logistics Income's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about abrdn European Logistics Income's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for abrdn European Logistics Income that investors should take into consideration. Is abrdn European Logistics Income not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

