These are the absolute best Black Friday 2021 Best Buy deals to shop on Apple, Dyson and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is here. In celebration of Black Friday 2021, the retailer just dropped another brand-new lineup of can't-miss holiday deals. If you're looking to pick up TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices or home appliances on a tight budget, you can get crazy-good deals all throughout the weekend.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy have started their holiday season sales several weeks in advance. Right now, Best Buy is offering massive savings on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more of the gadgets you've been looking for.
►Best Tech Gifts 2021: The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021
Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, and we've also answered some of the most common questions about your Black Friday shopping. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas in a broader guide? We've got that, too.
The top 10 Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals right now
Whether you need a new TV or soundbar, a new monitor for your computer or some top-notch headphones, Best Buy has awesome deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:
Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $1,019.99 (Save $180)
LG 77-Inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2,499.99 (Save $800)
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones for $99.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 28-cu.-ft. 4-door French-door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer in Stainless Steel for $1,999 (Save $700)
Sony 75-inch Class Bravia XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,599.99 (Save $500)
ProForm Carbon T10 Treadmill in Black, includes 30-day iFit for $799 (Save $400)
Samsung 7.4-cu.-ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Brushed Black for $629.99 (Save $180)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Touch Screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory 128GB SSD (Device Only) in Platinum for $699.99 (Save $200)
TCL 50-inch Class 5-series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $449.99 (Save $150)
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer in Silver for $219 (Save $280)
All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale
TV deals
Toshiba 32-inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $149.99 (Save $50)
TCL 40-inch 3-series Full HD Smart Roku TV for $229.99 (save $60)
Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 (Save $230)
Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Get the Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K/HDR Smart Google TV for $599.99 (Save $200)
LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $450)
TCL 65-inch 6-series 4K/HDR Mini-LED QLED TV for $899.99 (save $400)
Hisense 65-inch U7G Series Quantum 4K/HDR Smart TV for $899.99 (save $200)
Samsung 75-inch Q60A QLED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K/HDR Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $200)
Samsung 75-inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,899.99 (Save $900)
Computer, tablet and laptop deals
Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 4GB Touch Screen from $299 (Save $100)
Microsoft 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 (Save $200)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 8GB 12.4-inch Touchscreen Intel 10th Generation Core i5 for $699.99 (Save $200)
Apple 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K Display for $999.99 (Save $500)
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Display (Intel) with Touch Bar for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Computer accessories deals
Samsung EVO Plus 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $29.99 (save $20)
WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $42.99 (Save $42)
Razer Seirēn X USB Super Cardioid Condenser Microphone from $59.99 (Save $40)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse for $69.99 (Save $10)
Blue Yeti Nano Wired Multi-Pattern USB Microphone from $69.99 (Save $30)
Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $149.99 (Save $150)
Samsung T7 Touch 1TB External USB Portable SSD for $169.99 (Save $20)
Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (Save $70)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 21-inch LED Curved FHD G-sync Monitor for $249.99 (Save $150)
Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router (AC2200) and 2 points with Google Assistant for $249.00 (save $100)
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera for $1,999.99 (Save $200)
Soundbars and headphones deals
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch in White for $29.99 (Save $30)
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones for $99.99 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods (Gen 2) with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 (Save $50)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones for $169.99 (Save $80 to $180)
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Vizio 5.1-channel V-series Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X for $199.99 (save $50)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds for $248 (Save $31.99)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Samsung HW-Q65T 7.1-channel Soundbar for $279.99 (save $220)
Yamaha YAS-209 2.1-channel Soundbar with Alexa for $299.99 (save $50)
Samsung 3.1.2-channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $399 (save $300)
Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4-channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $1299.99 (save $500)
Video game and console deals
Sony Playstation Plus 12-month Membership for $39.99 (save $20)
Paper Mario the Origami King (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20) for $39.99 (save $20)
Splatoon 2 Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) for $39.99 (save $20)
Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Download Bundle (console and game) for $299 (Save $60)
Kitchen and appliances deals
Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 (Save $30)
Keurig Limited-edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single-serve K-cup Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)
GE 1.6-cu.ft. Microwave with Sensor Cooking from $149 (Save $35.99)
Instant Air Purifier for Large Rooms for $139.99 (save $100)
Insignia 3.1-cu.-ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer from $159.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $199.99 (Save $100)
Bluair Blue Pure 211+ Auto 550-square-foot HEPASilent Air Purifier for $249.99 (save $90)
Vitamix Explorian Series E310 48-ounce Blender for $289.95 (save $60.04)
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Gas Grill for $389.99 ($69.01)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $100)
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven $479.99 (Save $120)
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $489.99 (Save $79.01)
Maytag 4.2-cu.-ft. High-efficiency Top-load Washer with Dual-action PowerWash Agitator in White for $629.99 (Save $90)
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum for $649.99 (Save $200)
LG 4.5-cu.-ft. High-efficiency Stackable Smart Front-load Washer with Steam and 6Motion Technology in Graphite Steel for $749.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 28-cu.-ft. French-door Stainless Steel Refrigerator for $1299.99 (save $500)
GE 27-cu.-ft. French-door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser in Stainless Steel for $1,599.99 (Save $470)
LG 4.5-cu.-ft. HE Smart Front-load Washer and 7.4-cu.-ft. Electric Dryer WashTower with Steam and Built-In Intelligence in Black Stainless Steel for $1,799.99 (Save $700)
LG 26.2-cu.-ft. French-door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker from $2,299.99 (Save $300)
LG 27.8-cu.-ft. 4-door French-door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel for $2,499 (Save $600)
Samsung 29-cu.-ft. Bespoke 4-door Flex French-door Refrigerator with WiFi and Customizable Panel Colors for $2,799.99 (Save $620)
Health and fitness deals
Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer for $64 (Save $35)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.95 (save $50)
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager for $174 (Save $25)
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 41mm Stainless BT in Mystic Bronze for $179.99 (Save $220)
Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter in Iridescent for $199.99 (Save $70)
Apple Watch SE Space Gray Aluminum Case with Sport Band for $219.00 (save $60)
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager for $299 (Save $100)
Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Massager for $399 (Save $200)
Segway Ninebot KickScooter E45 in Dark Gray for $699 (Save $160)
Serial 1 RUSH/CTY SPEED eBike in Charcoal and Black for $4,599.99 (Save $1,000)
Smart home deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Google Home Mini (1st Gen) Smart Speaker for $24.99 (Save $15)
Anker PowerWave+ Wireless Charging Pad with Watch Holder in White for $29.99 (Save $20)
Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.99 (Save $45)
Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Wired, in Black for $41.99 (Save $18)
Blink Outdoor Camera and Floodlight Kit, includes 1 Camera, Wireless, HD Floodlight mount and Smart Security Camera in Black for $99.98 (Save $40)
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs, 3 pack, for $99 (Save $35)
ADT 7-piece Starter Kit DIY Security System for $129.99 (Save $70)
Blink 3-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit for $139.99 (Save $110)
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $149.99 (Save $80)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 panels) in Multicolors for $169.99 (Save $30)
Twinkly Smart Light Bundle 600 and Dongle Gen II for $199.99 (Save $50)
Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit (7 panels) for $229.99 (Save $70)
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 12-piece Indoor and Outdoor Security Bundle for $399.99 (Save $200)
When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sale start?
Best Buy's official Black Friday sale has started already. Find incredible deals and discounts on tablets, streaming devices and massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. You'll also score big when it comes to home appliances, kitchen gadgets, and smart home devices. Shop now to take advantage of these markdowns ahead of Thanksgiving.
As in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on the Best Buy website or app.
Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?
Yes, absolutely.
New this year is Best Buy’s “Black Friday Price Guarantee.” This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.
Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?
Yes, Best Buy just released its Black Friday ad scan. The circular offers shoppers a sneak peak at select upcoming deals and spotlights doorbusters and limited-time sales that will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ad also highlights top deals and the Best Buy Deal of the Day.
Coming up on November 25, save $50 on Beats Studio Buds.
Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?
Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.
Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.
This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So, if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.
Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter, and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Black Friday 2021: The best deals on Apple, Samsung and more