ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Stephen Davis Sells 3,732 Shares

On January 8, 2024, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 247,136 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders.

The insider transaction history for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 34 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $29.96 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $4.716 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that it is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $29.13. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

