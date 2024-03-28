ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Stephen Davis Sells 17,714 Shares

Stephen Davis, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), has sold 17,714 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $316,880.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has a portfolio of products aimed at a range of conditions including Parkinson's disease psychosis, schizophrenia, and major depressive disorder.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 266,576 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 35 insider sells for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $17.9, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.998 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, indicating that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $31.67. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

