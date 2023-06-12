ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) delivers shareholders favorable 9.3% CAGR over 5 years, surging 3.1% in the last week alone

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. To wit, the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals share price has climbed 56% in five years, easily topping the market return of 46% (ignoring dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 9%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

