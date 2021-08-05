U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.75
    +14.09 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,924.54
    +131.87 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,834.76
    +54.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,212.54
    +16.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.53
    +0.38 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    -12.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.26 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2050
    +0.0210 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,723.77
    -1,370.52 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.37
    -37.52 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.61
    -6.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

Accel leads Lucid Lane’s $16M round aimed at treating people with medication dependency

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Telehealth company Lucid Lane raised $16 million in Series A funding to continue developing its platform that enables real-time intervention for people with medication dependence and substance-use disorders.

Adnan Asar, co-founder and CEO of Lucid Lane, started the company five years ago after watching his wife struggle to stop taking medication she was prescribed following an illness.

There are 40 million people prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines each year, many like Asar’s wife, after surgery or in conjunction with cancer treatment to address acute and chronic pain as well as co-occurring mental health challenges, he told TechCrunch.

However, though the medications work well, out of the number of people prescribed, about 15 million people will continue to use the medication after the prescription runs out. This leads to ballooning healthcare costs with the healthcare system spending $150 billion annually to take care of this population, Asar said.

Lucid Lane has developed a service to get patients off of pain meds and avoid dependence

Lucid Lane’s latest services are aimed toward avoidance of becoming a persistent medication user or addict. They include comprehensive medication taper management for those dependent on opioids, benzodiazepines, alcohol and nicotine, and a medication assisted treatment designed for patients diagnosed with opioid and alcohol substance disorders. The evidence-based treatments are available in more than 25 states.

Its technology utilizes web and mobile-based applications to provide remote patient monitoring and connection to dedicated therapists on a daily basis. A newly developed analytics engine collects health signals from patients to measure symptoms like anxiety, depression, pain levels and withdrawal effects so that the platform and therapists can personalize their treatments. If needed, the engine will connect patients instantly with an on-call counselor.

Over 90% of Lucid Lane patients who start medication tapering safely taper off, while members who are persistent opioid or benzodiazepine users tapered by 50% in six months after they started the process, which is better than Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Asar said. Patients also reported improvements in pain, emotional well-being and quality of life.

The Series A funding comes one year after the Los Altos-based company secured $4 million in a seed round. Accel Partners led the Series A and was joined by Battery Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Morado Ventures and strategic angel investors. As part of the investment, Eric Wolford, venture partner at Accel, joined the Lucid Lane board of directors.

Asar wasn’t planning for the Series A until later this year, but as the healthcare world was changing around him, venture capital firms began knocking on his door asking when he was raising the next round.

“I met Eric through Battery Ventures, and we had tremendous alignment with passion and mission and it seemed a great fit,” Asar said.

Wolford said he recognized how big of a problem opioid addiction was, that it was a worthy cause, and the size of the market opportunity. “There is something beyond the returns that is compelling, the extent of the problem and the awareness that exists already,” he added.

He also felt that Asar and his team knew the healthcare system and how to introduce technology into it. He mentioned that the industry is complicated to interface with due the complex nature of payers, providers, patients and regulations from state to state. He said that Lucid Lane was embracing the system and working with it.

Wolford was also attracted to the personalized nature of the company’s approach and that it can become the standard of care, taking the pressure off of doctors who want to do right by their patients, but want to prescribe less medication so they don’t become dependent.

“It’s a pressure release value so doctors are appropriately prescribing drugs, are accommodating patients and also providing an intervention to avoid the bad that may start,” he added. “Personalization is what doesn’t exist in healthcare right now, and will help get a person to a state of wholeness and encouragement while also progressing them when they are ready.”

Indeed, things are moving quickly for Lucid Lane. As with the healthcare industry itself, the global pandemic helped adoption of the company’s telehealth platform surge as remote care became more mandatory than a discretionary feature. In addition, Asar said it would have normally taken two years for the company to get into Medicare, but with the government’s updated regulations around telehealth, Lucid Lane is now nationwide with Medicare.

The company has a team of more than 40 therapists across 30 states and will be using the new funding to drive its commercial growth, including building up its sales, business development and product development teams. In addition to a leadership team with experience across the technology spectrum, Lucid Lane also announced that Beau Norgeot, former Anthem clinical AI executive, is joining the company as its chief data officer.

The company is also engaged in peer-reviewed, evidence-based, clinical trials at academic institutions, including Stanford University, the United States Veteran Affairs System and The University of Texas Health System.

“We are the only company addressing the whole spectrum of dependent patients and addicted patients,” Asar said. “Doctors don’t have the time or capability to do this, so we work with them to set a goal for patients to improve their quality of life and reduce their pain.”

Telemedicine startups are positioning themselves for a post-pandemic world

 

Recommended Stories

  • Octane raises $52M at a $900M+ valuation to help people finance large recreational purchases

    Today, Octane Lending, a company that embarked seven years ago on remedying that, announced it has raised $52 million in a Series D round of funding that values the company at over $900 million. For one, Octane is both net income and operating cash flow positive, and expects to originate more than $1 billion in the next 12 months. It has been doubling revenue annually, and CEO and co-founder Jason Guss projects that the company will see “over $100 million in revenue” this year.

  • As edtech evolves, LatAm reskilling platforms raise millions to bring outcomes into the mix

    As Latin America attracts record-breaking venture capital totals, education technology startups in the region are given new opportunities to grow. In the past week, Coderhouse, a live cohort-based learning platform, and Crehana, an on-demand skills development service for the enterprise, both announced financing rounds. The back-to-back raises are a reminder that edtech’s relevance in LatAm isn’t just growing in classrooms, but also within organizations across LatAm.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Why I'm Psyched About Atai Life Sciences, Even With a Broken Chart

    Will the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ever find a bottom? Atai recently came public by selling 15 million shares at $15 each, raising $225 million. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using psychedelic compounds and digital therapies to treat mental health issues, a major unmet need around the globe.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Infinity Stock Could More Than Double From Here, Says Analyst

    If there was a competition for the stock market’s most volatile stock, it’s likely the recent gyrations of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) will make it one of the front runners. The past week has seen huge swings in both directions, making it hard to know where the stock is heading next. Although if you pose such a question to J.P. Morgan’s Anupam Rama, the analyst will have a firm opinion on the matter. And a positive one at that. Rama recently upgraded INFI’s rating from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to

  • Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere