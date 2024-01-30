Chief Accounting Officer Melissa Burgum has sold 3,010 shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) on January 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,354 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company that provides a range of services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company operates in various industries, offering specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions.

The insider transaction history for Accenture PLC shows a trend of insider selling, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $371.8, resulting in a market cap of $234.087 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.60, which is above both the industry median of 27.02 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, with a GF Value of $342.26, indicating that Accenture PLC is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Accenture PLC Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

