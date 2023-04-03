ACCESSWIRE, a Global Press Release Distribution Service is Once Again Leading the Way in G2’s Spring 2023 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned eight badges in G2's Spring 2023 report.

G2 , the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

"Our reviews are important for our business as it gives consumers the confidence that we are a top trusted resource for press release distribution for thousands of customers. We continue to shine against our competitors and rate highest in all categories ranging from customer service to product efficacy and ease of use," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

For G2's Spring 2023 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned eight badges including:

Momentum Leader - Spring

Easiest To Do Business With - Mid-Market

Leader - Small Business

Leader - Spring

High Performer - Mid-Market

High Performer - Small Business

High Performer - Spring

Users Love Us

ACCESSWIRE offers industry-leading press release distribution services and online newsrooms to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

"We're proud of the badges we earned in G2's Spring 2023 report, and we'll use them as motivation to continue to provide our customers with the best service and communications offerings on the market," added Hammers.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

