ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) shareholders have endured a 51% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. Indeed, the share price is down 59% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

In the last half decade ACCO Brands saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. The recent extraordinary items contributed to this situation. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on ACCO Brands' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ACCO Brands the TSR over the last 5 years was -51%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, ACCO Brands shareholders lost 14% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ACCO Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ACCO Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

