Acronis Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Acronis, Inc.
·4 min read
Acronis, Inc.
Acronis, Inc.

This exclusive recognition is awarded to successful and committed channel-focused vendors in the IT space

Acronis Partner Program

Acronis Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide
Acronis Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

“We strive to make the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program an easy, transparent, and powerful business development tool for our partners,” said Alex Ruslyakov, Channel Chief, Acronis. “As a channel-focused company, we’re proud to be recognized with a 5-star rating by CRN, and will continue to deliver value to our partners and invest in their growth – we want to grow together with our partners!”

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team within building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn about Acronis’ recognition on the CRN Partner Program Guide, check out the latest blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/crn-partner-program-guide-5-star-award-how-acronis-ensures-the-success-of-its-partners/

About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Acronis Media Contact:
Karl Bateson
Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cf23f3f-c037-45a0-8096-61faefa173b5


