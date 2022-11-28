U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.50
    -26.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,202.00
    -154.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.00
    -84.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.00
    -11.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +8.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8480
    -1.2520 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,210.89
    -324.56 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.94
    -2.72 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.00
    -52.67 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Forecast [2022-2029] | Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Application to Drive the Industry

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in activated alumina market are BASF, Honeywell International Inc., Axens, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sorbead India, Porocel Industries LLC., Evonik Industries, DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc., CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Global Adsorbents Private Limited., Camfil, and Others Key Players.

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The activated alumina market size is anticipated to rise due to the porous nature of alumina. Additionally, its adsorbing ability has led to increased demand for water treatment applications. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in- depth analysis of the actuated activated assiduity with the rearmost advancements in technologies, new product launches, indigenous growth, motorists and restraining factors, and several strategies employed by prominent players in the request. likewise, the report comprises information on COVID- 19 and its impact on the request.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/activated-alumina-market-105307

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

Region Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World

Segments Covered

By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Others)
By Application (Desiccants, Catalyst, Absorbent, Others)

Activated Alumina Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Applications is Expected to Drive the Market

Increasing Oil Exploration Activities Owing to the Rising Demand for Fuel to Boost the Market

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players to Spend in R&D Conditioning to Increase their Product Portfolios

The global activated alumina request is consolidated, with many large companies dominating a large portion of the request. The maturity of businesses are mainly spending in R&D in order to increase their product portfolios and manufacturing capacity, as well as to maintain their request position.

Some of the major companies are Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Axens. For instance, in April 2019, in India, Evonik Catalyst increased the output of their activated metal catalysts. In Dombivli, the business announced the start of a new metal catalyst manufacturing unit.

Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into water treatment, gas & oil, textile, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into absorbents, desiccants, catalysts, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/activated-alumina-market-105307

The list of Key Players in the Activated Alumina Market is as follows:

  • BASF

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Axens

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Sorbead India

  • Porocel Industries LLC.

  • Evonik Industries

  • DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc.

  • CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

  • Global Adsorbents Private Limited.

  • Camfil

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Oil and Gas Development Operations to Drive the Market

Due to alumina's porous nature and adsorbing capabilities, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand from water treatment applications. Furthermore, rising oil and gas development operations are likely to raise the demand for activated alumina due to rising fuel demand. Over the forecast period, technological advancements combined with higher research investments are expected to boost the activated alumina market growth and attract new entrants.

However, alumina, on the other hand, is made from aluminum hydroxide, due to which the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by price volatility in aluminum hydroxide.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Market Owing to Rising Water Treatment Operations

The global activated alumina market share is likely to be dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the increased water treatment operations and a growing chemical sector in this region. Due to a large number of oil & gas exploration businesses in North America, the region is likely to have a major stake. The market is expected to increase significantly due to the huge number of activated alumina manufacturers in Europe. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa would be experiencing slow development by the end of the projected period.

Industry Developments:

August 2020: Rio Tinto Alcan, based in Canada, sold its activated alumina business to Axens.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/activated-alumina-market-105307

Read Related Insights:

Metal Recycling Market Size, Share and Regional forecast 2022-2029

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs




The report offers an in- depth analysis of the actuated alumina assiduity with the rearmost advancements in technologies, new product launches, indigenous growth, motorists and restraining factors, and several strategies employed by prominent players in the request. likewise, the report comprises information on COVID- 19 and its impact on the request.






Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Commodities Sink as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declini

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow wh

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Equities Tumble on Unrest in China, Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid while the dollar and Treasuries rose as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumChinese equities led stock-market declines in Asia, with weakness also evident in European futures. US contracts dropped as modest customer traffic and

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWest Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses. Prot

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • AMD Stock Can Benefit From This Market Opportunity -- and It's Not Data Centers

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and an update on one of its most profitable businesses, embedded solutions. The embedded business has higher margins than the data center segment.