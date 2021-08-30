U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

Activated Alumina Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read

Major activated alumina market players include BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, Porocel Industries LLC, Sorbead India, Camfil, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Shandong Zhongxing New Material Technology Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Jingjing New Material Co. Ltd.

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global activated alumina market size is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for clean water across industries and residential areas. Following are the important trends across various regions that will foster the market forecast:

COVID-19 impact on Europe market:

Europe activated alumina market size will reach $55 million by 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an indirect negative impact on the operation of this industry. Many sectors were forced to briefly shut their manufacturing plants as the regional governments had placed several movement restrictions and lockdowns in their countries. These conditions led to heavy losses for companies who had to rethink their business strategies to survive.

The regional market was eventually at the receiving end of these disruptions as the demand for this product saw a steep decline due to industrial plants being closed, limiting the use of wastewater treatment equipment. However, the pandemic scenario in Europe is seeing consistent improvement. The regional authorities are easing their lockdown restrictions and industries are reopening their manufacturing plants for operations.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Activated Alumina Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1884/sample

Activated alumina used as catalyst in European manufacturing plants:

Activated alumina has a wide range of applications in the form of catalysts, absorbents and desiccants. The catalysts segment is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 7.4% up to 2027. The powdered form of activated alumina is extensively used as a catalyst with different physical and chemical features like purity, surface area, porosity, density and thermal resistance. An important use of activated alumina is that it is used to remove sulfur components in natural gas processing plants. Activated alumina plays an important role in purifying oil produced in refineries.

Water treatment plants in Europe ss increased use of activated alumina:

Europe is known to have large number of wastewater treatment facilities, thanks to industrialization activities taking place across countries. Industries in the region indulge in heavy duty activities, resulting in collection of large volumes of contaminated water. Most times, this water is released into freshwater bodies without any treatment, thereby polluting the marine life and reducing drinking water reserves. Today, this scenario is gradually changing as the regional authorities are increasing awareness about the harmful environmental effects of releasing untreated water into drinking water sources. They have even introduced strict regulations with regards to preventing pollution through its European Municipal Wastewater Treatment Directive, with the aim to protect marine life.

This is where the demand for activated alumina is expected to pick up pace as industries are striving to reduce the level of water pollution by using activated alumina in contaminated industrial water. This product extracts all the pollutants present in the water and does not leave any residue of its own. After the wastewater has been successfully treated, it is disposed of into freshwater bodies, resulting in higher reserves of drinking water and healthier marine life.

Use of activated alumina in sewage treatment plants in North America:

North America activated alumina market will be valued at $60 million by 2027. The region has a large network of sewage channels spread across countries. It is quite important to keep the sewers clean to ensure that the drainage systems function smoothly and effectively. Activated alumina will find high usage in the sewage treatment plants of North America as the product is lesser in cost as compared to other materials used for cleaning.

Since activated alumina is highly porous and lightweight in nature, it absorbs large quantities of pollutants and contaminants and does a better job in purifying water as compared to the filtration method. Activated alumina can effectively treat large volumes of untreated sewage water that contain high concentrations of sulfate and other dissolved solids.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Activated Alumina Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1871/sample

Activated alumina used in North American wastewater plants:

Since there is a strong presence of large number of industries in North America, the demand to find proper ways to treat wastewater in these facilities has steadily grown over the years. It has led to the setting up of wastewater treatment plants across regional manufacturing setups. These setups are predicted to use activated alumina in large quantities as industries in North America generate huge volumes of wastewater.

The need to have easier access to potable water has grown among individuals across North America. Governments in the region are bringing in stricter regulations with regards to disposing off industrial wastewater into freshwater bodies.

US activated alumina market expected to gain momentum:

US market size is expected to record a steady CAGR of 7% through 2027. The US is one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world. The oil & gas sector is expected to see an upward trend in the future as well because the demand for natural gas and oil has increased by many folds among developing nations. According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the US is predicted to become a major global oil exporter as the oil refineries in the country are robustly expanding. The production of crude oil vigorously growing to cater to increasing demands of customers. These factors will propel the demand for activated alumina as it is known to purify crude oil.

Water security challenges in Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific activated alumina market size is expected to be worth more than $85 million by 2027. Many countries in the region are facing severe shortage of pure drinking water. Most people do not have access to clean water facilities because they are heavily polluted by industrial contaminants. These factors have driven the need to use certain substances that will purify the water bodies. Activated alumina will be used across many industrial wastewater treatment facilities as the compound has a high absorption capacity. It will ensure that all the pollutants are absorbed before letting the water flow into freshwater bodies.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Activated Alumina Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1933/sample

High adoption of natural gas as domestic fuel in APAC region:

Most countries in Asia Pacific are moving away from non-renewable energy sources like coal and kerosene and are using natural gas on a large scale as a domestic fuel for cooking and other purposes. Here, activated alumina will be extensively used by natural gas processing plants as it plays an important role in dehydrating the gas stream. Dehydrating natural gas is important as it prevents the corrosion of equipment in which the gas is stored.

Activated alumina products have gained appreciable momentum in recent years as the need to have access to drinkable water has grown by many folds. The high demand for taking care of natural waterbodies to protect the marine life and environment from pollution has prompted companies to use activated alumina. It is not only lower in cost, but it protects the environment as well by extracting pollutants and other harmful foreign bodies.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


