On January 18, 2024, Dianne Mills, SVP & Chief HR Officer of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI), sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Acuity Brands Inc is a leading provider in lighting and building management solutions, with a wide array of products and services that include LED lighting, lighting controls, and related products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only sale conducted by the insider in the past twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Acuity Brands Inc shows a trend of limited insider activity, with only 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Acuity Brands Inc SVP & Chief HR Officer Dianne Mills Sells 6,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Acuity Brands Inc were trading at $225.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.103 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.72, which is below both the industry median of 22.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $225.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $194.89, Acuity Brands Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Acuity Brands Inc SVP & Chief HR Officer Dianne Mills Sells 6,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Acuity Brands Inc may attract attention as market participants evaluate the significance of this transaction within the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

