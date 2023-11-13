Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) plans to initiate a Phase 2 study for ACU193 in early Alzheimer's disease in H1 2024.

The company secured a credit facility of up to $50 million to support clinical development and operations.

Acumen's cash reserves of $282.7 million are expected to fund activities into the second half of 2026.

Q3 2023 saw an increase in R&D and G&A expenses, leading to a net loss of $13.0 million.

On November 13, 2023, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and providing updates on its business operations. Acumen, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease, with its lead candidate ACU193 showing promise in early clinical trials.

Financial Highlights and Business Developments

Acumen's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $282.7 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase from $172.2 million on June 30, 2023. This financial position is expected to support the company's clinical and operational activities well into the second half of 2026. The increase in funds was primarily due to a successful public offering that netted approximately $122 million on July 21, 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for Q3 2023 were $11.2 million, up from $8.3 million in the same period last year. General and Administrative (G&A) expenses also rose to $4.9 million from $3.1 million year-over-year. These increases reflect the company's investment in advancing ACU193 and scaling its operations.

Despite the increased spending on R&D and G&A, Acumen reported a net loss of $13.0 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million in Q3 2022. This loss from operations is a reflection of the company's stage of development and its focus on investing in the future potential of its Alzheimer's treatment.

Operational Progress and Future Plans

Acumen's President and CEO, Daniel OConnell, expressed enthusiasm for the company's future, citing significant progress in operational, regulatory, and strategic areas. Following positive Phase 1 data, Acumen is preparing to initiate a Phase 2 study, ALTITUDE-AD, in the first half of 2024, with the FDA indicating alignment with the study design in principle.

The company has also entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of ACU193, which is expected to increase treatment convenience for patients. A Phase 1 study to support this subcutaneous dosing option is anticipated to begin in mid-2024.

Furthermore, Acumen has secured a credit facility of up to $50 million from K2 HealthVentures, which will provide capital to support the clinical development of ACU193 and general corporate purposes.

Conference Call and Webcast

Acumen hosted a conference call and webcast on the day of the announcement to discuss the financial results and business updates. The archived webcast will be available for at least 30 days on the company's website.

Conclusion

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) continues to make strides in the development of its Alzheimer's treatment, ACU193. With a solid financial foundation and strategic partnerships in place, the company is well-positioned to advance its clinical programs and potentially bring new treatment options to patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

