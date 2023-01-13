U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.80
    -9.37 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,203.53
    +13.56 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,979.87
    -21.24 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.59
    +0.53 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.50
    +16.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0330 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8430
    -1.4700 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.87
    +994.30 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.33
    +4.26 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

ACV Equips Dealer Partners with Solutions to Manage Rising Used and Aged Retail Inventory

ACV
·3 min read
ACV
ACV

Find out how ACV tools help dealers keep the right retail-ready vehicles and wholesale non-core inventory efficiently, profitably and in-network at NADA Booth #3141

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry continues to consolidate at an accelerated pace, combined with increasing volumes of aging retail inventory, major dealership groups around the country are turning to ACV’s customizable solutions to manage inventory efficiently and profitably across multiple rooftops. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services company for dealers and commercial partners, will be hosting workshops to showcase these solutions at booth #3141 at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show from January 27 - 29 in Dallas, Texas.

The ACV team is helping dealers remain strong and resilient by building scalable, customizable products to ensure they keep the right vehicles to sell retail and wholesale vehicles that better match the core inventory needs of other stores within the designated dealer network.

Through the use of data-driven insights and experienced, dedicated customer service team members, ACV’s PRIVATE MARKETPLACES offerings are driving efficiencies for dealers making the most of their most-prized and finite resources: time and money.

Several large dealer groups have recently joined the ACV platform, including industry leader Zeigler Automotive Group, who is leveraging ACV PRIVATE MARKETPLACES to manage inventory across all of its rooftops. The scalable, customizable and dedicated platform allows users to list and sell vehicles to designated dealers, including those within their own group, which is invaluable in keeping wholesale business strategy strong and resilient.

"The ZIEGLER PRIVATE MARKETPLACE is an important tool we use to ensure our stores always have fresh and current used car inventory available for sale,” said Zeigler Auto Group President and CEO Aaron Zeigler. “ACV’s CEO George Chamoun and the entire ACV team are valued partners, providing best practices, auction technology and an unrivaled, tech-driven vehicle inspection that assists our teams in trading frontline-ready inventory at current market values."

“Our portfolio of services and technologies, along with our best-in-class customer service teams, are a result of our commitment to listen and learn from our dealer partners. Our nimble team is able to respond with solutions that not only add efficiency to a dealer’s wholesale strategy, but do so with transparency,” said ACV CEO George Chamoun. “We do our best to not only address, but also anticipate the challenges facing our dealer partners so they can remain focused on growing their businesses.”

Outside of private digital auctions, ACV offers other tools for dealers to market retail-ready inventory, such as True360 reports and MAX Merchandising. Online shoppers crave transparency and are willing to spend more when they have peace of mind, and a True360 inspection on a dealer’s retail inventory delivers that true transparency. MAX Ad & Syndication is a best-in-class automotive merchandising software that automates and optimizes vehicle descriptions with valuable details, such as trim levels and luxury packages that create more engaging landing pages and VDPs across site experiences.

ACV will be at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas from January 26-29 and invites dealers to book an appointment online and visit booth #3141 to learn how ACV can build customized solutions for their businesses. Additionally, on January 26, attendees can join ACV VP of Business Development Randy Barone for his educational workshop in Room D175 on the Variable Operations track: “Windshield or Rear-view Mirror? How do you manage used cars?” Find out more about can’t-miss ACV events at https://www.acvauctions.com/blog/nada2023.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, Smart Acquisition Manager and S.A.M. are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
maura@acvauctions.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Salesforce Stock Crushed the Market on Thursday

    A set of product improvements was the catalyst for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock's rise on Thursday. The share price of the customer relationship management (CRM) software mainstay advanced by over 3%, which was well higher than the barely over 0.3% improvement of the S&P 500 index on the day. One for Retail Media, to cite an example, more closely integrates automation and workflows to tighten relationships with advertisers and make enterprises more efficient.

  • Lowe’s looks to scale retail media network after bringing operation in house

    The home-improvement retailer is bringing its Lowe’s One Roof Media Network in house by taking ownership of advertising and sales operations.

  • Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It

    Walmart has spent the past few years locked in an existential war with e-retailer Amazon . Part of the arms race in that war has been a giant ramp in technological and delivery capability as Walmart has successfully pivoted from just being a big box retailer to a formidable online presence. "Through this partnership, retailers can leverage the same innovative and scalable technologies that power Walmart's pickup and delivery experiences," said Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president, technology strategy and commercialization, Walmart Global Technology.

  • Analyst Report: American Express Company

    American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

  • 4 Tax Filing Assistance Programs That Can Save You Money

    The IRS offers free tax filing assistance programs to help make taxes straightforward and inexpensive. Here's a list of the available programs, important contact information and eligibility...

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Soars 8.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Lucid beats lawsuit claiming it defrauded SPAC investors about production outlook

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the luxury electric car maker of defrauding investors in the special-purpose acquisition company that helped take it public, by significantly overstating its production outlook. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California said that despite media speculation, Churchill Capital Corp IV shareholders who brought the proposed class action had no reason to know in early 2021 that the SPAC would merge with Lucid. As a result, she said Lucid Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson's alleged misleading statements on Feb. 5, 2021 on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" could not have been material to their decisions to invest in the SPAC.

  • China Buys Stake in Alibaba Unit, Signaling New Normal of State Oversight

    China’s internet watchdog takes nominal stake in the company, even as a government investigation into another Alibaba affiliate ends.

  • Should You Reinvest Your Dividends? That Depends . . .

    Automatic dividend reinvestment is a great option for some investors, but in certain cases, it makes sense to hold onto dividends as cash.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmaker’s latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesThe company l

  • Will Nvidia Stock Fall 15% or Rally 15% From Here?

    Nvidia stock has had a strong rally off the lows. Can it continue to push higher or are lower prices on the way?

  • SEC Hits Genesis, Gemini With Securities Law Violations for Gemini Earn Program

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler says compliance with securities laws is "not optional."

  • Lucid stock jumps toward longest win streak in 16 months after upbeat EV production numbers

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) jumped 4.5% toward a fifth-straight gain and a one-month high in morning trading Thursday, after the California-based luxury electric vehicle maker produce more EVs than expected last year. For the 2022, Lucid said it produced 7,180 vehicles, compared with previously provided guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, and delivered 4,369 vehicles.

  • The Days of Giant Rate Hikes Are ‘Surely Past’: Fed Official. But They Won’t Be Cut Anytime Soon.

    Remarks from Fed officials Thursday are expected to be the latest element in the central bank's effort to get its message across to the markets: It isn't reversing course on its inflation battle.

  • Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Sports Streaming Service DAZN Lost $2.3 Billion in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses at DAZN Group Ltd., the sports streaming platform backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, swelled 79% to $2.3 billion in 2021 as it poured money into top soccer rights.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesRights costs at t

  • Crypto.com Sheds 20% Of Its Workforce, 'New Disney Chairman A Rubber Stamp,' Nelson Peltz Says, Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces More Challenges: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Thom Browne Wins Lawsuit Against Adidas In Three-Stripe Logo Trademark A Manhattan jury ruled that Adidas AG (OTC: ADDDF) (OTC: ADDYY) failed to prove luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's use of stripes on its clothing violated the sportswear giant's signature three-stripe trademark. The jury found the fashion house's parallel stripe designs were not likely to cause consumer confusion with Adidas' products, ending a trial that began on January 3. Adidas prosecuted New York designer Thom Browne

  • December inflation report likely to show prices eased further but remain high

    The consumer price index likely surged again in November as inflation remains near a 40-year high, continuing to inflict financial pain on millions of Americans.

  • Adobe Tried to Buy Figma Twice Before $20 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. tried to acquire design firm Figma Inc. for years before co-founder Dylan Field and the startup finally accepted, according to a filing with details about how the merger came together.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost

  • U.S. stocks end higher, with Nasdaq up for 5th day, as inflation slows

    U.S. stocks end higher Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite notching its longest win streak since July, after consumer-price index data showed inflation slowed again last month, but not by a wide enough margin to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider further interest-rate hikes.

  • JP Morgan Thinks Boeing Is Riding The Momentum

    JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and raised the price target from $200 to $207. BA is up 70% since the start of Q4 versus 10% for the market. The first nine months were tough, however, so for all of 2022, BA returned -6% versus -19% for the S&P 500, noted the analyst. The analyst attributes the Q4 rally to a well-orchestrated Investor Day in early November and strong Q4 deliveries that should lead to strong cash flow in the peri