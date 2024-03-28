Adani Injects $799 Million, Lifts Stake in Ambuja Cements

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family injected $799 million to increase their stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. as the business tycoon showed signs of confidence in its cement business amid the country’s infrastructure boom.

The capital infusion will bolster the Adani family’s stake by 3.6% to 66.7% and help Ambuja to reach an annual cement production capacity of 140 million tonnes by 2028, according to a statement from the company filed on Thursday.

Cement is crucial for companies like Adani as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes to modernize India’s creaking infrastructure and amid robust demand for real estate in the world’s most populous country.

The latest Adani investment comes through Harmonia Trade and Investment, a family-owned entity that acquired over 477 million convertible warrants from Ambuja Cement for 50 billion rupees in October 2022 — at 25% of the issuing price. Harmonia has now chosen to convert 212 million of the warrants into Ambuja shares in exchange for shares at a price of 416.87 per share.

Adani bought a controlling stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd for $10.5 billion in 2022 in a deal financed by loans from global banks. The loans were refinanced last year by Barclays Bank Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc after the company recovered from a scathing attack from US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Read More: Asia’s Richest Man Forges $10.5 Billion Deal With Holcim (1)

Story continues

The short-seller’s bombshell report, which accused the group of fraud and “brazen” stock price manipulation, wiped out over $100 billion in value at one point.

Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate has since not only recovered but is flexing renewed strength. The group raised billions in fresh equity from sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors like GQG Partners LLC and Qatar Investment Authority, while retail investors have piled into the group’s stocks. The group’s combined market value stands at $188 billion compared to a low of $82 billion in February last year.

“This infusion of funds provides Ambuja capital flexibility for fast-tracked growth, capital management initiatives and best-in-class balance sheet strength,” said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer at Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Read More: Adani’s Lessons From Hindenburg Hit Fuel $93 Billion Rebound (1)

(Adds details throughout the story.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.