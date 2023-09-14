Long-established in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 2.51%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -0.05%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned AdaptHealth Corp the GF Score of 59 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

AdaptHealth Corp: A Snapshot

AdaptHealth Corp is engaged in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. It focuses on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and sales of $3.05 billion, with an operating margin of 5.24%.

Financial Strength Analysis

AdaptHealth Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 1.3 positions it worse than 94.05% of 420 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.03, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.02 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 4.04, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 81.84% of 402 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

AdaptHealth Corp's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. A lack of significant growth is another area where AdaptHealth Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -3.1 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 76.16% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While AdaptHealth Corp has a strong reputation in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, its current financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

