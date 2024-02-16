Advertisement
Addentax Group Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: US$0.66 loss per share (vs US$0.029 loss in 3Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.47m (down 31% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net loss: US$2.61m (loss widened by US$2.53m from 3Q 2023).

  • US$0.66 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.029 loss in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Addentax Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Addentax Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

