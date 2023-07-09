Should You Be Adding Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bank7 with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bank7 Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Bank7's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Bank7's EPS soared from US$2.67 to US$3.61, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 35%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Bank7's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Bank7 remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 35% to US$73m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Bank7 Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Bank7 insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 57%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$133m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bank7, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.6m.

The Bank7 CEO received US$1.2m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Bank7 To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Bank7 has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Bank7 is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bank7 (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

