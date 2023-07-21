Should You Be Adding Insperity (NYSE:NSP) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Insperity (NYSE:NSP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Insperity with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Insperity Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Insperity grew its EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Insperity remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$6.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Insperity's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Insperity Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Insperity shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$244m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Insperity Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Insperity is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Insperity , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

