Should You Be Adding Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Murphy Oil's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Murphy Oil has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Murphy Oil's EPS catapulted from US$3.34 to US$6.53, over the last year. Year on year growth of 95% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Murphy Oil shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 33% to 41%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Murphy Oil's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Murphy Oil Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Murphy Oil, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$369m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Murphy Oil Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Murphy Oil's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Murphy Oil is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Murphy Oil (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Although Murphy Oil certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

