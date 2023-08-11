Should You Be Adding Orion (NYSE:OEC) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Orion (NYSE:OEC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Orion Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Orion's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Orion shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.7% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Orion Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$766k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. An optimistic sign for those with Orion in their watchlist. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Corning Painter, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$503k for shares at about US$16.77 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Orion bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$37m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Orion To Your Watchlist?

Orion's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Orion deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that Orion is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

