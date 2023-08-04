Should You Be Adding Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Oxford Industries with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Oxford Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Oxford Industries' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over the last year, Oxford Industries increased its EPS from US$9.66 to US$10.61. That's a modest gain of 9.9%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Oxford Industries achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$1.5b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Oxford Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Oxford Industries insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$61m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Oxford Industries Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Oxford Industries is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Oxford Industries that you should be aware of.

