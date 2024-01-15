Should You Be Adding Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Trican Well Service Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Trican Well Service's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Trican Well Service's EPS catapulted from CA$0.26 to CA$0.57, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 122%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Trican Well Service shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 9.6% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

TSX:TCW Earnings and Revenue History January 15th 2024

Are Trican Well Service Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Trican Well Service shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out CA$321k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Brian Lane, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$81k for shares at about CA$3.26 each.

Is Trican Well Service Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Trican Well Service's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Trican Well Service to your watchlist won't go amiss. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Trican Well Service that we have uncovered.

