Addus HomeCare's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Addus HomeCare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$78m ÷ (US$931m - US$125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Addus HomeCare has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Addus HomeCare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Addus HomeCare here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Addus HomeCare's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.6% and the business has deployed 264% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Addus HomeCare has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 37% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

