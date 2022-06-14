Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 14 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 3 June 2022 until 13 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 550,374 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.46 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
3 Jun 2022
94,529
72.3019
6,834,626
7 Jun 2022
92,303
72.6238
6,703,395
8 Jun 2022
91,898
75.2444
6,914,810
9 Jun 2022
91,256
75.6987
6,907,961
10 Jun 2022
90,042
75.1942
6,770,636
13 Jun 2022
90,346
69.7425
6,300,956
Previously disclosed buybacks
2,703,637
68.9447*
186,401,396*
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
3,254,011
69.7090
226,833,780
*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for May 3rd buybacks (correct amount of NOK 4,474,710)
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,319,761 own shares, corresponding to 0.60% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
