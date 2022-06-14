Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 14 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 3 June 2022 until 13 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 550,374 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.46 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 3 Jun 2022 94,529 72.3019 6,834,626 7 Jun 2022 92,303 72.6238 6,703,395 8 Jun 2022 91,898 75.2444 6,914,810 9 Jun 2022 91,256 75.6987 6,907,961 10 Jun 2022 90,042 75.1942 6,770,636 13 Jun 2022 90,346 69.7425 6,300,956 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 2,703,637 68.9447* 186,401,396* Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 3,254,011 69.7090 226,833,780

























*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for May 3rd buybacks (correct amount of NOK 4,474,710)

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,319,761 own shares, corresponding to 0.60% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

