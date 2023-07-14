Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

It's not a stretch to say that Adient plc's (NYSE:ADNT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Auto Components industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Adient Performed Recently?

Adient could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Adient's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 13% last year. Still, lamentably revenue has fallen 5.4% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 5.3% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 16% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Adient is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What Does Adient's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Given that Adient's revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

