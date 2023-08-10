ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADMA) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADMA) future prospects. ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The US$902m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$66m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ADMA Biologics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ADMA Biologics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ADMA Biologics' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ADMA Biologics currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in ADMA Biologics' case is 99%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

