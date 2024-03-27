Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.52

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) will pay a dividend of £0.52 on the 7th of June. The dividend yield is 3.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Admiral Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Admiral Group's dividend was only 66% of earnings, however it was paying out 152% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 63.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.703 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £1.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Admiral Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.9% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Admiral Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

