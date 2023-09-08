Adobe upgraded, DigitalOcean double downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official said on Friday the central bank is "a long way" from any decision on whether it would issue its own digital currency, and added it would not do so without official support in Washington. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said while officials are investigating a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Fed was far from any decision. "In my view, as both the issuer of U.S. currency and an operator in the payments system, the Federal Reserve must understand these developments and the tradeoffs [CBDCs] introduce," said Barr in prepared remarks to a fintech conference in Philadelphia.