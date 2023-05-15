Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Adriatic Metals PLC's (ASX:ADT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The AU$920m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$47m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Adriatic Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Adriatic Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$177m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 84% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Adriatic Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

