ADS-TEC Energy PLC's (NASDAQ:ADSE) largest shareholders are private companies with 51% ownership, individual investors own 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in ADS-TEC Energy indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ADS-TEC Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ADS-TEC Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ADS-TEC Energy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ADS-TEC Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 5.2% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is ads-tec Holding GmbH, with ownership of 34%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 17% and 5.2% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ADS-TEC Energy

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in ADS-TEC Energy PLC. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.5m worth of the US$386m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in ADS-TEC Energy. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the ADS-TEC Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ADS-TEC Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ADS-TEC Energy .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

