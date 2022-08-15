U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.14
    +16.99 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.44
    +151.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,128.05
    +80.87 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.35
    +4.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    -3.78 (-4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -20.90 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.49 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0162
    -0.0096 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2930
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,046.38
    -276.33 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.41
    -19.35 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ADES
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

  Consumables revenue growth of 42% compared to the prior year

Production volume at Red River plant above expectations for the quarter, demand remains very strong across end markets

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, including information about its equity investments in Tinuum Group, LLC and Tinuum Services, LLC (collectively "Tinuum"), of which ADES owns 42.5% and 50%, respectively.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Production volume of activated carbon products at our Red River plant exceeded internal expectations.

  • Second quarter consumables revenue was $24.7 million compared to $17.4 million in the prior year period.

  • Second quarter net loss was $0.3 million compared to net income of $16.6 million in the prior year period, which reflects the wind down of the Tinuum investments at the end of 2021.

  • Second quarter Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million compared to $21.2 million in the prior year period, as the prior year period includes $24.3 million of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from the Tinuum investments.

  • Cash balances as of June 30, 2022, including restricted cash, totaled $90.8 million, compared to $88.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company's only debt outstanding are finance lease obligations which total $5.2 million.

  • Tinuum's second quarter distributions to ADES totaled $3.1 million compared to $20.6 million in the prior year period.

  • In May 2021, the Company initiated a strategic review to assess a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company is pleased with the progress of our strategic review process. While there is always a risk in a complex process, the Company hopes to finalize a potential transaction in the very near term.  

“We delivered another strong quarter of consumables revenue growth as our Red River plant’s utilization rate remains high and favorable macro-economic dynamics are supporting strong demand for our activated carbon products,” said Greg Marken, CEO of ADES. “Our production volume once again exceeded internal expectations, resulting in a more flexible inventory position, thus allowing us to proactively navigate tight supply conditions as well as global supply-chain challenges. Though we expect these challenges to remain throughout the remainder of the year, we continue to institute improvements to our commercial contracts while maintaining high renewal rates on expiring contracts. Looking ahead, it is clear that high natural gas prices will continue to support near-term demand for our technologies while we continue to successfully gain ground in the Water and Industrial markets."

Marken concluded, “Lastly, we continue to be pleased with the progress of our strategic review process and will hopefully be in a position to provide additional updates in the very near term. We are encouraged with both the current status of negotiations as well as with the option available to us. Our focus remains on seeking a resolution that maximizes value for our shareholders. We will not be providing further comments on this topic until we have something definitive to share. Meanwhile, we continue to aim toward improving profitability at our Red River plant and fulfilling our customer commitments."

Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

Second quarter revenues and costs of revenues were $24.7 million and $19.9 million, respectively, compared to $21.1 million and $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. First half revenues and costs of revenues were $51.1 million and $41.4 million, respectively, compared to $43.7 million and $28.7 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The revenue improvement was the result of higher sales of consumable products, which more than offset the loss of royalty earnings from the former Refined Coal segment in the prior year period.

Second quarter other operating expenses were $7.6 million compared to $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. First half other operating expenses were $15.8 million compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period. The 2021 other operating expenses included a gain recognized on the change of estimate of the Company’s asset retirement obligations of $1.9 million.

Second quarter earnings from equity method investments were $2.4 million, compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half earnings from equity method investments totaled $3.2 million, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in earnings from equity method investments is the result of all remaining invested Refined Coal facilities reaching the end of their tax credit generation period as of December 31, 2021.

Second quarter interest expense was $0.1 million, compared to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half interest expense was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by the full repayment of the Company’s senior term loan during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company did not recognize any income tax expense or benefit for the second quarter of 2022 compared to income tax expense of $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The Company also did not recognize any income tax expense or benefit in the first six months, versus the $9.4 million expense in the prior year period.

The Company reported a net loss of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. First half net loss was $3.4 million compared to net income of $30.3 million in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to lower earnings from equity method investments as a result of the wind down of the Tinuum investments.

Second quarter Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million compared to $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million compared to $47.4 million for the comparable period in 2021. The decline in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was mainly the result of the decline in earnings from the former Refined Coal segment. See note below regarding the use of the Non-GAAP financial measure Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://events.q4inc.com/attendee/426128146. Senior management plans to reference a supplemental investor presentation during the conference call, which will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expected future performance, opportunities and results from the Company's review of strategic alternatives, among other matters. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumption of the Company's management. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, opportunities for additional sales of our lignite activated carbon products and end-market diversification, the outcome of the review of strategic alternatives, our ability to meet customer supply requirements, the rate of coal-fired power generation in the United States, timing of new and pending regulations and any legal challenges to or extensions of compliance dates of them; the US government’s failure to promulgate regulations that benefit our business; changes in laws and regulations, IRS interpretations or guidance, accounting rules, any pending court decisions, prices, economic conditions and market demand; impact of competition; availability, cost of and demand for alternative energy sources and other technologies; technical, start up and operational difficulties; competition within the industries in which we operate; loss of key personnel; ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic downturn on our operations and prospects; the impact of inflation on our operations, as well as other factors relating to our business, as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with particular emphasis on the risk factor disclosures contained in those filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to consult filings we have made and will make with the SEC for additional discussion concerning risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. In addition to causing our actual results to differ, the factors listed above may cause our intentions to change from those statements of intention set forth in this press release. Such changes in our intentions my also cause our results to differ. We may change our intentions, at any time and without notice, based upon changes in such factors, our assumptions, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this press release and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


TABLE 1

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 

 

As of

(in thousands, except share data)

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

80,819

 

 

$

78,753

 

Receivables, net

 

 

12,659

 

 

 

12,622

 

Receivables, related parties

 

 

 

 

 

2,481

 

Inventories, net

 

 

12,109

 

 

 

7,850

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

7,441

 

 

 

6,661

 

Total current assets

 

 

113,028

 

 

 

108,367

 

Restricted cash, long-term

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

10,027

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,428 and $7,684, respectively

 

 

31,149

 

 

 

30,171

 

Other long-term assets, net

 

 

29,575

 

 

 

36,871

 

Total Assets

 

$

183,752

 

 

$

185,436

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

14,150

 

 

$

16,486

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

1,011

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

5,202

 

 

 

5,124

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

20,587

 

 

 

22,621

 

Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion

 

 

3,998

 

 

 

3,152

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

14,662

 

 

 

12,362

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

39,247

 

 

 

38,135

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock: par value of $.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: par value of $.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 23,693,208 and 23,460,212 shares issued, and 19,075,062 and 18,842,066 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 4,618,146 and 4,618,146 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

(47,692

)

 

 

(47,692

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

102,668

 

 

 

102,106

 

Retained earnings

 

 

89,505

 

 

 

92,864

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

144,505

 

 

 

147,301

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

183,752

 

 

$

185,436

 


TABLE 2

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumables

 

$

24,739

 

 

$

17,408

 

 

$

51,141

 

 

$

35,949

 

License royalties, related party

 

 

 

 

 

3,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,723

 

Total revenues

 

 

24,739

 

 

 

21,065

 

 

 

51,141

 

 

 

43,672

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumables cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,910

 

 

 

14,732

 

 

 

41,417

 

 

 

28,716

 

Payroll and benefits

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

2,908

 

 

 

5,145

 

 

 

5,377

 

Legal and professional fees

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

1,431

 

 

 

3,727

 

 

 

3,234

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,869

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

3,795

 

 

 

3,508

 

Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion

 

 

1,588

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

4,010

 

Loss (gain) on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,942

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,942

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

27,475

 

 

 

20,626

 

 

 

57,212

 

 

 

42,903

 

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(2,736

)

 

 

439

 

 

 

(6,071

)

 

 

769

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from equity method investments

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

21,437

 

 

 

3,222

 

 

 

39,749

 

Interest expense

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(493

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(1,330

)

Other

 

 

111

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

(334

)

 

 

571

 

Total other income

 

 

2,410

 

 

 

21,094

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

38,990

 

(Loss) income before income tax expense

 

 

(326

)

 

 

21,533

 

 

 

(3,359

)

 

 

39,759

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,432

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(326

)

 

$

16,590

 

 

$

(3,359

)

 

$

30,327

 

(Loss) earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

1.66

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

1.65

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

18,473

 

 

 

18,271

 

 

 

18,409

 

 

 

18,219

 

Diluted

 

 

18,473

 

 

 

18,398

 

 

 

18,409

 

 

 

18,356

 


TABLE 3

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(3,359

)

 

$

30,327

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

4,010

 

Earnings from equity method investments

 

 

(3,222

)

 

 

(39,749

)

Operating lease expense

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

912

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

948

 

 

 

987

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

6,817

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

945

 

Loss (gain) on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,942

)

Other non-cash items, net

 

 

449

 

 

 

(319

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Receivables and related party receivables

 

 

2,444

 

 

 

1,362

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(779

)

 

 

(723

)

Inventories, net

 

 

(4,079

)

 

 

1,327

 

Other long-term assets, net

 

 

2,942

 

 

 

(2,746

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(2,509

)

 

 

(447

)

Other current liabilities

 

 

(450

)

 

 

(1,468

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

2,048

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

649

 

 

 

(2,334

)

Distributions from equity method investees, return on investment

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

19,144

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,758

 

 

 

18,151

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Distributions from equity method investees in excess of cumulative earnings

 

 

3,316

 

 

 

24,732

 

Acquisition of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets, net

 

 

(2,889

)

 

 

(4,573

)

Mine development costs

 

 

(326

)

 

 

(653

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

895

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

1,305

 

 

 

20,401

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(594

)

 

 

(818

)

Repurchase of common shares to satisfy tax withholdings

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(241

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(90

)

Principal payments on term loan

 

 

 

 

 

(16,000

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(1,024

)

 

 

(17,149

)

Increase in Cash and Restricted Cash

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

21,403

 

Cash and Restricted Cash, beginning of period

 

 

88,780

 

 

 

35,932

 

Cash and Restricted Cash, end of period

 

$

90,819

 

 

$

57,335

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment through finance lease

 

$

1,641

 

 

$

 

Acquisition of property and equipment through accounts payable

 

$

173

 

 

$

163

 


Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, ("GAAP"), the Press Release includes non-GAAP measures of certain financial performance. The non-GAAP measures include Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company included non-GAAP measures because management believes that they help to facilitate comparison of operating results between periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of the financial statements by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company has defined Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion, amortization of upfront customer consideration that was recorded as a component of the Marshall Mine Acquisition ("Upfront Customer Consideration"), interest expense, net, income tax expense; then reduced by the non-cash impact of equity earnings from equity method investments and the loss (gain) on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation and increased by cash distributions from equity method investments and the loss on early settlement of the Norit Receivable. The Company believes that the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA measure is less susceptible to variances that affect the Company's operating performance.

The Company presents the non-GAAP measures because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's operating performance and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. The Company's management uses Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of its business. The adjustments to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP.


TABLE 4

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net (Loss) Income
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(326

)

 

$

16,590

 

 

$

(3,359

)

 

$

30,327

 

Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion

 

 

1,588

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

4,010

 

Amortization of Upfront Customer Consideration

 

 

127

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

254

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

54

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

1,163

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,432

 

Consolidated EBITDA

 

 

1,443

 

 

 

23,998

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

45,186

 

Cash distributions from equity method investees

 

 

3,100

 

 

 

20,625

 

 

 

5,613

 

 

 

43,876

 

Equity earnings

 

 

(2,389

)

 

 

(21,437

)

 

 

(3,222

)

 

 

(39,749

)

Loss (gain) on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,942

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,942

)

Loss on early settlement of Norit Receivable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

535

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,188

 

 

$

21,244

 

 

$

3,067

 

 

$

47,371

 


Recommended Stories

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ikea Shoppers Panic After Security Locks Down Store on Covid RiskThe hedge fund exited positions including

  • Bed Bath & Beyond on the brink amid heavy discounting

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Bed Bath & Beyond as the company struggles to keep consumers by offering high levels of clearance on inventory.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close...

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Wall Street analysts downgrade Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, Shift stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts downgrading shares of Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, and Shift.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • 10 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best affordable stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the current US stock market and economy, go directly to 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now. Recession Fears The global financial market has been under duress in the past few months. To […]

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.