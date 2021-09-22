AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021

U.S. markets closed

AdvanceTC Limited
3 min read
New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that it received orders for 4,000 phones. The orders are comprised of 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR with Satellite Messaging.

The Company anticipates the shipment of these 4,000 units to reach Regional Marketing Arms (RMA’s) customers within December 2021. AdvanceTC has been requested to increase its production capacity and is glad to inform that it will be able to double its production in the month of December 2021 to 8,000 units to meet the anticipated demand from the RMA’s and their customers. The Company is able to continue to further increase its production capacity in coming months as the demand grows.

Following the successful production of their first satellite messaging smartphone Xplore X7 in 2019, AdvanceTC extends its leadership in delivering leading-edge technology to the mass market with this latest offering.

“This milestone demonstrates our leadership in advanced communication technology. We will continue our efforts to innovate and provide differentiated solutions to our customers,” said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world’s first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Website: www.advancetc.com

www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.


