Advantage Solutions Launches Advantage Unified Commerce

Advantage Solutions, Inc.
·3 min read
  ADV
Advantage Solutions, Inc.
Advantage Solutions, Inc.

New agency unites five specialist agencies to offer brands transformative commerce strategies and solutions

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions has launched Advantage Unified Commerce, a 500-person-strong agency that brings together a powerful combination of talent and technology focused on seamless, end-to-end commerce marketing.

The agency provides consumer goods brands a holistic, connected commerce strategy and solutions across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, including audience identification; in-store and digital media; and multichannel activation, attribution and analytics, all driven by a one-of-a-kind technology and data platform and award-winning creative teams.

Advantage Unified Commerce combines the expertise of Amazon specialists Beekeeper Marketing and eShopportunity, e-commerce solution provider Sage Tree and shopper agencies IN Connected and Edge Agency. The agency is led by President of Advantage Unified Commerce Victor Lee, who most recently served as chief marketing officer for Kin Insurance and previously led marketing for RX Bar and Hasbro and held senior roles at Digitas.

“Every brand has some fragmentation in its approach to marketing and commerce,” Lee said. “Planning and execution are happening in silos or in fractured steps, data is locked up in Excel spreadsheets and KPIs aren’t aligned. Advantage Unified Commerce offers an all-inclusive approach to commerce that increases brand engagement across channels and taps real-world learnings to drive real-time decision-making.”

Advantage Solutions’ unique combination of technology-driven data and insights — which are gleaned from proprietary zero-party data collected through mobile app integrations, rich store-level data gathered by more than 20,000 Advantage in-store merchandisers and industry, category and SKU-level data from third-party resources — enable Advantage Unified Commerce to identify and seize on opportunities to grow sales, Lee said.

Advantage Unified Commerce clients benefit from a multiplier effect: Brand purpose is amplified and scaled across channels via a data-driven process, the path to market is synced with sales and supply chain activities, and dollars are linked to sales as they happen, said Andrea Young, group president of omnicommerce solutions for Advantage Solutions.

“Advantage Unified Commerce is distinctly different in its ability to deliver to each client a transformative commerce strategy founded on actionable insights and brought to life by data scientists, commerce experts, customer experience designers, media planners and performance analysts who live and breathe the consumer goods and retail industry,” Young said.

About Advantage Unified Commerce

Advantage Unified Commerce is a distinct agency within Advantage Solutions, whose Advantage Marketing Partners division was ranked by Ad Age Agency Report 2022 as the No. 1 Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Network and No. 1 Promotion Agency Network in the United States for the ninth consecutive year. Our clients include global and emerging brands in key categories, including beverages, food, beauty, personal care, over-the-counter healthcare and home appliances. Learn more at advantageunifiedcommerce.com.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. Learn more at advantagesolutions.net.

Contact

Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications
Advantage Solutions
press@advantagesolutions.net


