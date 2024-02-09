AECOM (NYSE:ACM), a global provider of professional technical and management support services for governmental and commercial clients, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director van 't Noordende Alexander M sold 2,255 shares of the company on February 6, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,255 shares of AECOM and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for AECOM shows that there have been no insider buys and six insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of AECOM were trading at $85.54, giving the company a market cap of $12.036 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 196.64, which is significantly above both the industry median of 15.08 and AECOM's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, with a GF Value of $73.69, indicating that AECOM is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

AECOM Director van 't Noordende Alexander M Sells 2,255 Shares

AECOM Director van 't Noordende Alexander M Sells 2,255 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

