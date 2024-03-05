Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $16.58, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 6.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.7 million, indicating a 14.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $75.2 million, indicating changes of +35.59% and +15.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Aehr Test Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.51, so one might conclude that Aehr Test Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research