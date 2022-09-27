U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,691.95
    +36.91 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,498.25
    +237.44 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,955.91
    +152.99 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.97
    +32.08 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    +1.90 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    +9.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.21 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9621
    +0.0009 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    +0.0450 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0086 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6990
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,180.18
    +1,039.16 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    +2.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.81
    +19.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

AEROMEXICO TO CONNECT MONTERREY AND LOS ANGELES

Aeroméxico
·2 min read

Mexico City, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Starting December 15, the Aeromexico-Delta alliance will resume this route between Mexico and the United States, with seven weekly flights.

  • The airlines will offer 48 routes connecting both countries, with more than 800,000 available seats per month.

Mexico City, September 27, 2022.- Aeromexico-Delta, the leading U.S.-Mexico transborder alliance, continues strengthening its network and will restart service between Monterrey and Los Angeles on December 15. Aeromexico will operate the route with an offer of almost 6,000 seats per month and seven weekly flights on the following itinerary:

Monterrey – Los Angeles

10:15

11:55

Daily

Los Angeles – Monterrey

13:10

18:20

Daily

By December, Aeromexico and Delta will operate a total of 48 routes between Mexico and the United States with a monthly offer of more than 800,000 seats. Recently, the alliance announced the restart of operations from Monterrey to Detroit to connect two cities with high business activity in the automotive industry.

Los Angeles is a memorable destination for both airlines, being one of Delta's main hubs and one of Aeromexico's first international destinations. In 1957, Mexico's global carrier began flying from Mexico's capital to the film industry's flagship city aboard the Britannia 302 aircraft, which also introduced comfort and luxury. The route operates with 28 weekly frequencies 65 years later.

As they have done since the inception of their Joint Cooperation Agreement, Aeromexico and Delta will continue to work to bring the two countries closer together, as well as to develop increasingly integrated products and services. Customers of the alliance currently enjoy seamless products such as check-in through SkyTeam's Digital Spine technology; free messaging onboard (on selected aircraft), consistent checked and carry-on luggage policies, and the industry's most stringent health and safety standards.

-oo0oo-

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals.

 

Media Contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

CONTACT: Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications Aeroméxico amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola recalls all 93 trucks it has built to date

    The Arizona-based electric and hydrogen-fueled semitruck maker has recalled all 93 vehicles it has manufactured to date after an employee discovered a problem with the seat belts in the company's trucks.

  • Exclusive-Tesla to keep output at upgraded Shanghai plant below maximum -sources

    Tesla plans to hold production at its Shanghai plant at about 93% of capacity through the end of year, despite a recent upgrade, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a rare move for the U.S. maker of electric vehicles. Since the plant opened in its second largest market in late 2019, Tesla has sought to run the facility in China's commercial hub at full capacity, and recently upgraded its weekly output by 30%, to a maximum of 22,000 vehicles. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Is Ford Stealing a Page From Tesla's Playbook?

    Tesla has been disruptive in everything it does. Ford is following suit in one key aspect of its business, and it could make a massive difference.

  • Is Carvana Stock Really "Grossly Undervalued"?

    Shares of used-car e-commerce company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are down more than 90% from their all-time highs in 2021. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter believes the stock is "grossly undervalued." According to The Fly, Potter gave Carvana stock a price target of $73 per share earlier this month, suggesting around 180% upside.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Ballard Power to order fuel cell engines from Stadler Rail to power the U.S.'s first hydrogen train

    Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the fuel cell power company announced an order from Switzerland-based Stadler Rail AG for the supply of six fuel cell engines. Ballard said the engines will be used to power the first hydrogen train in the U.S. The train, which will seat over 100 passengers, is expected to be in service in San Bernardino, Calif. in 2024. Financial terms of the order were not disclosed. "We are excited to work with Stadler, a global

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • Hertz ties up with BP for EV charger installations in North America

    Hertz has made large-scale EV purchases from Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and Polestar amid rising consumer preference for EVs. It has laid out plans to have 3,000 charging stations in North America by the end of 2022.

  • These 3 Stocks Are the Best Bear Market Buys

    The bear market in tech stocks has changed perceptions on many levels, especially concerning valuations. Stockholders who routinely tolerated P/E ratios above 100 last year have sold off their more expensive stocks.

  • Hertz, BP Partner on Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

    Deal to develop a network of charging stations across North America comes as the car-rental company says it has tens of thousands of electric vehicles in its fleet.

  • Macau Casino Stocks Soar As China Readies To Open Up Travel

    Casino stocks spiked Monday as Macau city officials signaled China is set to ease Covid-era travel restrictions, making it much easier for people to return to globe's largest gambling hub. Macau leaders have indicated that China would resume an e-visa program for mainland-China travelers and group tours, with plans to implement the relaxed travel requirements in November. This sent casino...

  • Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

    Florida is preparing to face what is shaping up to be the fiercest storm to hit the state since 2018, and as of Tuesday morning the tourism hotbed of central Florida is in Hurricane Ian's crosshairs. Tracking models have it entering the state from the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night, and some projected paths have it going through Disney's (NYSE: DIS) iconic Florida resort on Thursday. Disney has already announced that its Typhoon Lagoon water park and its miniature golf attractions will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • How Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Handle Hurricanes

    Bad weather is looming on the East Coast and that could impact your upcoming cruise, but Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian cruise lines have a plan.

  • American Airlines beefs up RDU-Florida flights while Southwest, JetBlue take more cautious approach

    Despite leisure destinations bolstering the travel industry's comeback, several airlines at RDU are still trailing their pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to flights to Florida.

  • Russia loses over 550 military personnel and 3 anti-aircraft defence systems in past 24 hours

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Russian occupying forces lost three anti-aircraft defence systems, 16 tanks, one fixed-wing aircraft and one multiple-launch rocket system, and around 550 military personnel over the course of Monday, 26 September.

  • Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

    There's something surprising about what's happened with ticket prices at Disneyland and Disney World compared with their top rival.

  • Ford Pitches For Fresh Trial After $1.7B Jury Verdict In Truck Rollover Mishap

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) urged a Georgia court for a new trial after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead. Ford claimed unfair preclusion from providing evidence that would have demonstrated the truck involved was safe, with a more robust roof structure than many of its peers, the WSJ reports. Ford reportedly argued that a state judge in 2018 effectively barred Ford from defending itself against the plaintiffs' c

  • Hertz Taps Oil Giant to Build EV Chargers

    The company signed a memorandum of understanding with BP for the development of a nationwide fast-charging network.

  • Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

    Central Florida's theme parks could close if the latest windstorm to threaten Florida makes landfall later this week.