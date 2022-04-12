U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Aeterna Zentaris to Participate at the Virtual Investor 2022 CEO Spotlight

Aeterna Zentaris Inc
·2 min read
  • AEZS
Aeterna Zentaris Inc
Aeterna Zentaris Inc

Live moderated video webcast fireside chat with Dr. Klaus Paulini, CEO and Giuliano La Fratta, CFO of Aeterna Zentaris, on Thursday, April 14th at 10:00 AM ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer and Giuliano La Fratta, Chief Financial Officer of Aeterna Zentaris, will participate in the Virtual Investor CEO Spotlight on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a corporate overview and discuss its growing pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). Additionally, the Company will discuss its development progress on an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Chlamydia trachomatis.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.zentaris.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen; Ghryvelin®), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a growing pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). Additionally, the Company is developing an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Chlamydia trachomatis.

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: aezs@jtcir.com


