Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
23-05-2022
4,032
180,026
44.65
44.42
44.97
24-05-2022
3,954
180,001
45.52
44.84
45.98
25-05-2022
13,623
616,238
45.24
44.95
46.12
26-05-2022
27,540
1,258,499
45.70
45.48
45.94
27-05-2022
9,198
421,494
45.82
45.61
46.26
Total
58,347
2,656,258
45.53
44.42
46.26
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment