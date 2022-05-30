Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 23-05-2022 4,032 180,026 44.65 44.42 44.97 24-05-2022 3,954 180,001 45.52 44.84 45.98 25-05-2022 13,623 616,238 45.24 44.95 46.12 26-05-2022 27,540 1,258,499 45.70 45.48 45.94 27-05-2022 9,198 421,494 45.82 45.61 46.26 Total 58,347 2,656,258 45.53 44.42 46.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

