Ageas
·1 min read
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,347 Ageas shares in the period from 23-05-2022 until 27-05-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

23-05-2022

4,032

180,026

44.65

44.42

44.97

24-05-2022

3,954

180,001

45.52

44.84

45.98

25-05-2022

13,623

616,238

45.24

44.95

46.12

26-05-2022

27,540

1,258,499

45.70

45.48

45.94

27-05-2022

9,198

421,494

45.82

45.61

46.26

Total

58,347

2,656,258

45.53

44.42

46.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,968,383 shares for a total amount of EUR 129,043,363. This corresponds to 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


