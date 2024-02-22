Agilent Technologies Appoints Padraig McDonnell as CEO-Elect

By Daniella Parra

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) announced Padraig McDonnell, president of the Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG), as CEO-elect and chief operating officer, succeeding Mike McMullen, the current President and CEO, who will retire.

Agilent said McDonnell has held various roles within the company and demonstrated success, notably driving growth in the services business and enhancing customer experience.

McMullen, with nearly 40 years at Agilent and its predecessor Hewlett-Packard Co., will stay on as CEO and board member until May 1, then transition to an advisor role until his retirement, the company said.

“My career with Agilent has been truly special,” McMullen said. “Our mission of advancing the quality of life combined with an outstanding company culture, an incredibly talented team, and our ongoing record of success, are all I could’ve ever asked for during my time with this great company. I look forward to having Padraig take over and moving on to the next chapter of my life. I have no doubt that under Padraig’s leadership the best is yet to come for Agilent.”