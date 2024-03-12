Michael McMullen, CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), has sold 52,297 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $150 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,844,550.

Agilent Technologies Inc is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek. Agilent's expertise and trusted collaboration give them the highest confidence in their solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 118,459 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael McMullen represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Agilent Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the valuation front, Agilent Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $150 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.27, which is above the industry median of 29.43 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $150 and a GF Value of $142.71, Agilent Technologies Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Agilent Technologies Inc CEO Michael McMullen Sells 52,297 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc CEO Michael McMullen Sells 52,297 Shares

The recent insider sell by Michael McMullen may provide investors with context regarding the stock's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should consider a wide range of financial analyses and market conditions when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

