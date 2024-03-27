Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Senior Vice President Philip Binns Sells 2,827 Shares

Philip Binns, Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), sold 2,827 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $147.54 per share, resulting in a total value of $417,196.58.

Agilent Technologies Inc is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek. Agilent's expertise and trusted collaboration give them the highest confidence in their solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,707 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The recent sale by Philip Binns represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Agilent Technologies Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 11 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Agilent Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $147.54 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.082 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.00, which is above both the industry median of 30.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $147.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $142.64, Agilent Technologies Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, reflecting historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

