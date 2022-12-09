Agro Textiles Market Size is expected to reach at USD 15,517 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%, Owing to Rising Demand for Agro Products

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agro Textiles Market Size accounted for USD 9,182 Million in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 15,517 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Agro Textiles Market Statistics

Global agro textiles market revenue was worth USD 9,182 million in 2021, with a 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region was accounted 47.8% of agro textiles market share in 2021

Europe agro textiles market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030

Among types, knitting segment capture over 46.6% of total market share in 2021

Growing advancements in textile industry, drives the agro textiles market value



Agro Textiles Market Coverage:

Market Agro Textiles Market Agro Textiles Market Size 2021 USD 9,182 Million Agro Textiles Market Forecast 2030 USD 15,517 Million Agro Textiles Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.1% Agro Textiles Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Agro Textiles Market Base Year 2021 Agro Textiles Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Fibers, By Application, And By Geography Agro Textiles Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Inc., Capatex Ltd., Diatex SAS, Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd., Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd., Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Neo Corp International Limited (NCIL), SRF Ltd., Tama, and Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Agro Textiles Market Overview

Agro textiles are textile materials created from agricultural resources for use in various applications. Man-made fibers are preferred over natural fibers in farming because of their great strength, endurance, and other relevant features. The agro-textiles industry has made gains in increasing generating income from sales performance in such applications throughout the years. The need for textile materials in aquaculture & agro-engineering sectors has surged in particular. The agro-textiles industry has also advanced, rooted in the favorable results of products demonstrated in crop & plant production, generating new propositions for various customer segments inside the agricultural industry.

Story continues

Agro Textiles Market Trends

The growing emphasis on healthy lifestyles has increased demand for organic and natural materials in all kinds of consumer items. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental consequences of synthetic fibers and the durability of production methods, which has increased the usage of natural fibers in agro textiles. The growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as well as strong environmental legislation promoting innovative solutions, are a few of the factors predicted to propel the growth of the agro-textile market throughout the forecast period.

The worldwide agro textiles market is expected to expand in the single digits between 2022 and 2030. The growing demand for agricultural products and seafood, together with improved quality, is driving market expansion. The agro-textile industry is exerting every attempt to improve agricultural manufacturing costs by employing appropriate agro-textiles so that higher crop yields can be produced year by year.

Agro Textiles Market Segmentation

The global agro textiles market has been segmented by acumen research and consulting based on types, products, fibers, and application. Based on type, the market is bifurcated across weaving and woven, knitting, and nonwoven. According to the agro textiles market forecast, the weaving and woven segment is predicted to increase significantly in the industry over the years.

In terms of product, the market is divided into shade-nets, anti-hail nets, fishing nets, mulch-mats, bird protection nets, and others. Fishing nets have the highest revenue share in the market and are anticipated to hold their supremacy over the projected period. The long history of gill nets in the marketplace contributes to their global usage & demand. Furthermore, technological improvements such as automatic deployment without operator intervention have enhanced longevity, and biodegradable polymers are boosting sectoral market value.

By fibers, the industry is segmented into polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyolefin, nylon, jute, and wool. Additionally, agro textiles have applications across agriculture, floriculture, planting/forestry, horticulture, landscape gardening, aquaculture, and others. On basis of application, aquaculture holds a prominent share of the market. Aquaculture, also referred to as aquatic farming, is the farming of aquatic animals such as fish, snails, aquatic plants, crabs, algae, & other organisms. Other significant elements driving the segmental market value include efforts in research and development that have produced sophisticated fabrics that provide greater returns from floating seaweed farming and enable easy and mechanized farming.

Agro Textiles Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide agro textiles market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a recent agro textiles industry analysis, Asia Pacific leads the market with the most revenue share and is also expected to develop the fastest with a significant CAGR throughout the forecasted timeframe. The region's largest developing economies, particularly India and China, are sustaining regional market value in terms of both community and economy. The rising demand for food goods is also driving up market value. Furthermore, the area is expected to maintain its dominance during the prediction period of 2022 to 2030.

Agro Textiles Market Players

Some of the prominent agro textiles market companies are B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Belton Industries, Inc., Tama, Diatex SAS, Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd., Neo Corp International Limited (NCIL), SRF Ltd., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Capatex Ltd., Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd., Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., and Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd. To increase their market share, the leading players are always engaged in strategic development operations such as acquisitions and mergers, development of new products, collaborations, and partnerships.

Agro Textiles Market Strategies

Some key observations about the agro textiles business include:

Canadian salmon growers utilize nets that are produced from advanced polymers. In recent times, these advances' robustness and endurance have considerably reduced fish escapes. Furthermore, machine learning (ML) applications in conjunction with unmanned drones will soon enable continuous real-time surveillance, cleaning, & repairing of nets.

Garware Technical Fibers has constructed fishing nets in such a way that only the appropriate sort of fish is caught. Sophisticated fishing nets can carry massive loads, and each sort of fishing application requires a unique fiber and netting design. The company's employees met with the fisheries community to discuss methods for developing improved nets that can minimize trawler fuel consumption while increasing the potential for higher catches. In accordance with the R&D department, fishermen can save up to 50 to 100 diesel gallons per trip, for a savings of up to US$ 1370 per fishing trawler annually.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Agro Textiles Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Agro Textiles Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Agro Textiles Market?

Which region held the largest share Agro Textiles Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers Agro Textiles Market?

Who is the largest end user Agro Textiles Market?

What will be the Agro Textiles Market value in 2030?



