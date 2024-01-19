Advertisement
Ahead of Trump's Potential New Hampshire Win: Top 3 Stocks to Invest In

shayanboloor@benzinga.com
·3 min read

As Donald Trump’s decisive win in the Iowa caucus hints at similar outcomes in New Hampshire, investors should pay close attention to the ripple effects in the stock market, especially in defense and infrastructure sectors. Trump’s policy inclinations in these areas are likely to direct a wave of investor interest towards companies positioned to benefit from increased government spending.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), a front-runner in defense contracting, could see a surge in its stock value following Trump's success in Iowa. Known for its high-tech military hardware, including the famed F-35 fighter jet and an array of missile and naval systems, Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to benefit from increased defense spending, a likely outcome under Trump’s administration.The stock not only offers growth potential but also a solid dividend yield of 2.8%, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Northrop Grumman

Another significant defense industry player, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), specializing in aerospace and defense technology, may also see its stocks ascend. With Trump's potential focus on military innovation, Northrop Grumman’s expertise in unmanned systems and cybersecurity could become increasingly valuable, making their stocks a keen interest for investors.In addition to the growth potential, Northrop Grumman offers investors a steady dividend yield of 1.6%, adding a layer of return for those investing in its stock.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), with expertise in missile systems and defense electronics, is well-positioned to capitalize on Trump’s defense-oriented policies. The company’s varied portfolio in aerospace and defense sectors makes it an attractive investment, especially with its dividend yield of 2.8%. This yield further enhances the stock's appeal, providing a balance of growth potential and income generation.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

This article Ahead of Trump's Potential New Hampshire Win: Top 3 Stocks to Invest In originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

