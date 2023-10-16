AI in Data Security – Hear from AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang, Live from #Shifthappens Conference in Washington, D.C.

Tech Edge hosted a fireside chat with Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), live at the #Shifthappens Conference in Washington, D.C. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and they discussed a range of topics including the use of AI in data security, the newly-launched Avepoint Opus and much more. Watch the full recording below:

About AvePoint

A five-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, helping our customers overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions to make organizations more productive, compliant and secure.

Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide.

About Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ)

Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ) co-founded AvePoint in 2001 and has served as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer since 2005. TJ is responsible for the overall strategy and direction of AvePoint, which includes product innovation, investor relations, and business development. He is focused on delivering value to customers, partners, shareholders, and the AvePoint team, every day.

TJ was named 2023 CEO of the Year, in the Information Technology Products or Services category by the Globee Awards and is a recipient of Ernst & Young’s 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year award in New Jersey. He received both B.S. and master’s in electrical and computer engineering from Cornell University, and a Master of Philosophy and PhD in Data Mining from Department of Information Systems, Operations Management, and Statistics, Stern School of Business, New York University.

Contact:

Tech Edge

www.executives-edge.com/tech-edge

Editor@executives-edge.com